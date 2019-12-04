Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to Sitharaman over 'Nirbala' remark

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Wednesday apologised to Union Finance Minister over the 'Nirbala' remark he made on Monday.

"During a discussion in the House, I had addressed our Finance Minister as Nirbala. Nirmala ji is like my sister and I am like her brother. If my words have hurt her then I am sorry," Chowdhury said in the Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury had made the remarks in the Lower House during a debate on the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019, on Monday.

He had said, "We do have a lot of respect for you, but sometimes we wonder if it wouldn't be more apt to address you as 'Nirbala' Sitharaman instead of She heads the Finance Ministry, but we do not know whether you are even able to speak your mind or not."

Sitharaman had, however, dismissed Chowdhury's remarks and said that all women in BJP were in fact "Sabla" (strong).