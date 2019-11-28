Congress backs Owaisi on privilege motion against Pragya over Godse remark

Congress Parliamentary party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, backed AIMIM MP Assadudin for moving a privilege motion against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's now expunged remark on Mahatama Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse.

"This is the matter of respect of the and the nation. If she supports the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi, she does not deserve to be a part of Parliament," he said while responding queries on Owaisi's motion.

Chowdhury demanded that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla take action against the BJP MP. "Our demand is that she should apologise," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, said Pragya Singh Thakur's statement calling Nathuram Godse as a patriot shows that she supports the killer of Bapu.

"It's not the first time she said something like that. It shows she's an enemy of Gandhi and a supporter of his killers. I've given Privilege Motion to Speaker, let's see what happens," said.

On Wednesday, the BJP MP apparently referred to Godse as a patriot, something expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker.