AES crisis: Bhim Army workers barge into chamber of SKMCH Superintendent

The members of on Wednesday allegedly barged into the chamber of and Hospital (SKMCH) Dr Sunil Shahi, seeking prompt and better treatment to the patients of acute syndrome (AES).

"If you care about the well-being of the children, allow us to work. There is a lot of disturbance. I am going to make a complaint to the District Magistrate," Dr Shahi told the workers.

" took cognizance of the issue after we burnt his effigy along with that of five days ago. We are here to take stock of the situation," said one of the workers.

As many as 112 children have died of in district, including 93 at SKMCH and 19 at

Earlier today, the had urged political leaders to refrain from visiting the hospital.

