Afghanistan: 18 militants killed by govt forces in Logar province

At least eighteen militants were killed and four others sustained in an anti-terrorism operation carried out by the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) in the eastern province of on Friday morning.

According to a statement released by the provincial government, the operation was carried out in the district, which lies north of the provincial capital Pul-e-Alam. The slain militants had been involved in terror crimes in the past, reports Sputnik.

The security forces also seized three AK-47 guns, 17 magazines, several ammunition belts and nearly 450 rounds of bullets from the scene of the operation.

No comments have been received by the anti-government armed militant groups including the militants with respect to the report, so far.

is suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the and Islamic State. The Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) regularly conduct joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

