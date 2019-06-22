JUST IN
Afghanistan fan proves cricket will always be a gentleman sport

As cricketers from India and Afghanistan are busy battling it out on the field in their ongoing match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, one Afghanistan fan proved that cricket will always be a gentleman sport.

The official handle of Cricket World Cup posted a photo on Twitter in which an Afghanistan fan can be seen holding a banner. I am Afghan by nature, Indian by friendship was written on the banner.

"#SpiritOfCricket," Cricket World Cup wrote as a caption.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India and Afghanistan Cricket Board share good cricketing relations.

The Afghanistan cricket team has Dehradun as their home ground and they often play home series against various cricketing teams in India.

Afghanistan recently got an Indian brand "Amul" as their official sponsor for the Cricket World Cup.

In the match between India and Afghanistan, the former won the toss and elected to bat first. However, Afghanistan showed a spirited bowling performance as they restricted India to just 224 runs in the allotted fifty overs.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli top scored for India as he played a knock of 67 runs. Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib scalped two wickets each for Afghanistan.

While filing this story, Afghanistan had reached a score of 67/2 in 17 overs.

