Mahela Jayawardene congratulates Lasith Malinga in unique fashion

Pacer Lasith Malinga's sparkling performance saw stunning hosts England by 20 runs in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup on Friday.

Malinga scalped four wickets against England, which proved a match-winning performance.

Former congratulated the bowler in a unique fashion.

Jayawardene posted a picture of Malinga that went viral before the team's match against England and congratulated the bowler.

The former posted the picture on and captioned the post as "Well bowled Mali!!! Thought I would share the most talked about picture last week for all you fans."

This photo of Maliga went viral and many fans across the globe criticised the for poor fitness and he was subjected to various trolls.

But Malinga displayed a spirited performance to inspire He dismissed James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and to peg England back.

Malinga also reached the feat of 50 wickets in matches and as a result, he became the fourth bowler to reach the milestone after Glenn Mcgrath, Wasim Akram, and

As a result of this win, Sri Lanka now has two wins in the tournament and their hopes of reaching the semi-finals are still alive.

The team will next take on on June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)