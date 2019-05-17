After 'Godse is Patriot' row, Cong changes Twitter, FB profile image to Mahatma Gandhi

The on Friday changed the profile picture on the party's and handle to that of The move comes in the wake of a raging controversy over Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks in support of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram

[{3819352c-e5aa-45a1-b420-05ffbe6096b8:intradmin/FB_Congress.JPG}]

Thakur had on Thursday sparked outrage that cut across party lines after she called a "patriot".

When questioned about Kamal Haasan's remark that India's first terrorist was a Hindu (in reference to Godse), she said, "Nathuram was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'."

Thakur had later apologised for her remark.

Earlier in the day, took potshots at BJP and RSS and said they are "God-Se Lovers" and not "God-ke-Lovers", in a reference to remarks by Thakur and two other BJP leaders in support of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Godse.

"I finally got it. The BJP and the RSS... Are not God-Ke Lovers. They are God-Se Lovers," Rahul tweeted.

His tweet came after BJP leaders - Thakur, Ananthkumar Hegde and Nalin Kumar Kateel - had made pro-Godse remarks.

In a damage-control exercise, took to and said that whatever they stated were their personal opinions and the party would take an action after seeing their statements seriously.

"Statements of Ananthkumar Hegde, Sadhvi and Nalinkumar Kateelare are their personal opinions. BJP has nothing to do with it. They have withdrawn their statements and apologized. BJP has taken their statements seriously and sent these statements to the disciplinary committee," said.

"The disciplinary committee will seek an explanation from all the three leaders and will submit the report to the party within 10 days," he added.

Meanwhile, was suspended from primary membership of the party over his calling "the father of "

The party has asked him to reply in a week.

