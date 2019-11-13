JNU declares roll-back of hostel fee hike, proposes scheme for EWS students

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: JNU hostel fee should be hiked in a way that it doesn't pinch
JNU students protest against hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew
Students hold protest against hostel committe meet: JNU administration
JNU hostel fee hike: Students say it's academic emergency; seek VC's ouster
JNUEE, CEEB admit card 2019 released at ntajnu.nic.in: steps to download
-
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Executive Committee has announced a roll-back on the hike of hostel fees and other stipulations after massive protests by the students of the varsity that escalated over the past few days.
The university's committee also proposed a scheme for economic assistance to the financially backward students, Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said on Wednesday.
"#JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," Subrahmanyam tweeted and tagged the HRD ministry in the post.
JNU students have been protesting against the fee hike and the draft hostel manual approved by the Inter-Hall administration which also includes provisions on dress code and curfew timings.
The university had hiked the rate of a student single room rent from Rs 10 to Rs 300 per month, for student double room from Rs 20 to Rs 600 per month and increased one-time refundable mess security deposit from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000.
The matter blew out of proportion last week after a clash broke out between the students and police during the students' protest.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU