After Nath discharged, facilities at hospital discharged too: Chouhan takes jibe at CM

Two days after CM underwent a trigger at the in Bhopal, former CM taking a jibe at him said as soon as Nath was discharged, "the facilities discharged too."

"Your initiative of getting treated at a government hospital was good, but as soon as you were discharged, the facilities discharged too," Chouhan tweeted.

Referring to a news article published in a Hindi daily, former CM took to and alleged that the condition of the government hospital, where the CM was treated, has gone back to its bad condition after Nath's discharge.

His tweet further read, "It is my humble request that the system and facilities that were repaired for two days should remain the same and the citizens should get better medical facilities too".

Nath on Saturday underwent a successful operation at the here after suffering a trigger finger problem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)