AgustaWestland case: Recording of Rajiv Saxena's statement deferred till tomorrow

A Patiala House Court on Tuesday deferred till tomorrow the recording of statement of Rajiv Saxena who had recently moved an application to turn an 'approver' in the AgustaWestland case.
Saxena will record his statement before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal during an in-chamber hearing under section 306 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
On February 27, Saxena had moved an application before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar to become an approver in the case.
He had told the court that he was not under any pressure and that no assurance was given to him, neither any sought from him.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the matter, is being represented by Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh and advocate Naveen Matta, while senior advocate Geeta Luthra and advocate Shivani Luthra are defending Saxena.
A co-accused in the case, the Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600 crore deal for the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.
Saxena was allegedly operating a number of bank accounts in Switzerland in which huge amounts of money were deposited, according to a government dossier.
