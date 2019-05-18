N Chandrababu Naidu meets Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Centre gave nothing to AP even in its last budget: Chandrababu Naidu
BJP duped people, failed to keep promises: Chandrababu Naidu
Nearly 94 lakh women in Andhra to get Rs 10,000 cash bonus
PM Modi rolls out red carpet for the corrupt, alleges Andhra CM Naidu
BJP is more dangerous than Congress, says CM Naidu
-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders here.
It is learnt that he discussed among other things the possibility of forming an alternative government at the Centre if the BJP does not get enough numbers to retain power.
Naidu's meeting with Congress and other opposition party leaders comes a day before the last leg of Lok Sabha election on Sunday during which 59 seats will go to polls in seven States and one Union territory.
TDP chief Naidu also met NCP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar, CPI leaders S Sudhakar Reddy, D Raja, and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav.
Naidu is slated to fly to Lucknow later in the day to meet Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.
Naidu had met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Friday regarding re-election at five polling stations that fall under Chittoor parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh on May 19.
Hours after his meeting with Arora, Naidu had visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the latter's residence. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present in the meeting.
Seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, which began on April 11, will conclude on May 19.
The 25 Lok Sabha and 175 assembly seats at stake in Andhra Pradesh went for polls simultaneously on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU