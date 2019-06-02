AIFF expresses interest in hosting AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022

The expressed its interest in hosting the (AFC) Women's Asian Cup in 2022. So have Chinese and

"The (AIFF) and the Football Association (CTFA) who hosted the tournament in 1979 and 2001 respectively as well as the Football Association (UFA) submitted their interest to bid by the May 31, 2019 deadline," the AFC said in an official statement on Saturday.

The three-member associations will now be invited to give a nomination about their proposed venues for the tournament, with the host expected to be appointed by the second quarter of 2020.

The AFC Women's Cup is one of the world's oldest women's national team competitions and the 2022 tournament will mark its 20th edition since its inauguration in 1975.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup 2018 was sensational for Asian football as became the first nation in West to stage the tournament.

The AFC Women's Asian Cup also serves as the stage where Asia's representatives confirm their berths for the Women's with the upcoming edition in France, which will kick off on June 7.

It will feature the reigning Asian champions Japan, 2018 runners-up as well as China PR, Korea Republic and

