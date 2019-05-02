AIFF selection committee lists 35 probables for preliminary coaching

All Football Federation's (AIFF) selection committee held a meeting on Thursday and listed 35 probables who have been summoned for preliminary coaching camp for India's Women's U-17 2020 campaign.

The probables have been asked to report to from May 2 under former International Alex Ambrose, as the

Ambrose, was earlier in charge as the head of India U-19 last year.

The selection committee held a meeting following the conclusion of 2019-20 and the committee analysed the performances of the scouted probables from the tournament.

The list of 35 probables is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Tanu, Thoudam Devi, Adrija Sarkhel, Manisha,

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Devi, Sudha Tirkey, Antrika, Kritina Devi, Nisha, Daisy Crasto, Naketa, Kamna, Vaishnavi Chandrakant.

Midfielders: Martina, Aveka Singh, Priyanka Devi, Astam Orain, Anju, Poonam, Salomi Minj, Drishti Pant, Manisha, Priyanka Sujeesh.

Forwards: Kiran, Amisha Baxla, Mariyammal, Sumati Kumari, Manisha Naik, Lynda Kom, Shilky Devi, Sai Sanke, Lalnun Siami,

The apex footballing body in the country also announced as some reserves in the probables list.

Goalkeeping reserves: Anjali Barke, Anshika

Defenders reserves: Gia Sundaram, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Saraswati Kri, Shilpaben Thakur, Ritu, Fulmani Oran.

Midfielders reserves: Ishita Mathew,

Forwards reserves: Sanika Patil, Malavika P, Santoshi Kumari.

