AIFF selection committee lists 35 probables for preliminary coaching

All India Football Federation's (AIFF) selection committee held a meeting on Thursday and listed 35 probables who have been summoned for preliminary coaching camp for India's FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup India 2020 campaign.
The probables have been asked to report to Goa from May 2 under former India International Alex Ambrose, as the Coach.
Ambrose, was earlier in charge as the head coach of India U-19 National Team last year.
The selection committee held a meeting following the conclusion of the Junior Girls National Football Championship 2019-20 and the committee analysed the performances of the scouted probables from the tournament.
The list of 35 probables is as follows:
Goalkeepers: Tanu, Thoudam Devi, Adrija Sarkhel, Manisha, Manju Ganju.
Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Devi, Sudha Tirkey, Antrika, Kritina Devi, Nisha, Daisy Crasto, Naketa, Kamna, Vaishnavi Chandrakant.
Midfielders: Martina, Aveka Singh, Priyanka Devi, Astam Orain, Anju, Poonam, Salomi Minj, Drishti Pant, Manisha, Priyanka Sujeesh.
Forwards: Kiran, Amisha Baxla, Mariyammal, Sumati Kumari, Manisha Naik, Lynda Kom, Shilky Devi, Sai Sanke, Lalnun Siami, Karen Estrocio.
The apex footballing body in the country also announced as some reserves in the probables list.
Goalkeeping reserves: Anjali Barke, Anshika
Defenders reserves: Gia Sundaram, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Saraswati Kri, Shilpaben Thakur, Ritu, Fulmani Oran.
Midfielders reserves: Ishita Mathew, Gladys Zonunsangi.
Forwards reserves: Sanika Patil, Malavika P, Santoshi Kumari.
