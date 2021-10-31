AIMIM to contest all seats in upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra: Owaisi

(AIMIM) chief on Saturday announced that the party will contest all seats in the upcoming Municipal Corporation polls in

"We will contest all seats, why not... We had a detailed discussion over candidates' selection, preparations underway...," the AIMIM chief said while addressing the media here.

Owaisi is on a two-day tour of Aurangabad.

The state's civic polls are to be held later this year and early next year. During these polls, the three-corporator-per-prabhag system will be implemented in each civic body, other than Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari issued an ordinance amending the Municipal Corporation Act in view of the Covid crisis in municipal corporation areas. Under the amendment, applicable to all civic bodies in Maharashtra barring Mumbai, each prabhag or panel will now elect three corporators.

However, in Mumbai, the "one ward, one corporator" system will continue to be implemented.

