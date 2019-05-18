Ajay Devgn starrer 'De De Pyaar De' off to a slow start!

Ajay Devgn, and starrer 'De De Pyaar De' had a lacklustre start at the box office.

The romantic-comedy managed to rake in Rs. 10.41 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day. Indian shared the box office collection of the film on his handle.

He wrote, " picked up towards evening after a dull start... Occupancy was higher in evening/night shows... Strong reports should ensure a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews]. biz."

It is one of the lowest openings for an starrer in recent times. According to Adarsh, the film had a slow start but picked up pace during its evening and night shows. The entertainer is expected to perform better on its second and third day of release.

Ajay's last outing 'Total Dhamaal' had opened at Rs. 16.50 crore and had entered the Rs. 100 crore club in the second week of its release.

Last week's Bollywood release 'Student of the Year 2', starring Tiger Shroff, and raked in Rs 12 crore on the first day of its release. The film now stands at Rs. 57.90 crore at the domestic box office.

The quirky romantic comedy, which released in over 3100 screens across the country, is expected to pick up over the weekend. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics, though the performances of Ajay and were unanimously applauded.

'De De Pyaar De' has been produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', ' 2' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Directed by Akiv Ali, the film also stars Alok Nath, and in key roles.

The movie follows the story of 50-year-old (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old (played by Rakul). In the film, plays Ajay's ex-wife. The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it.

The poster of the film, which was unveiled on March 22, caught the attention of viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split.

The film hit the big screens on May 17.

Ajay will next be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' as Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and

