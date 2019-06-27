Punjab Guv visits ailing hockey Olympian Balbir Singh at PGIMER

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore on Thursday visited the ailing Hockey Olympian Balbir Singh Senior who is undergoing treatment in the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The Governor spoke to the doctors attending the legendary player and sought latest updates on his health.

According to the doctors, the triple Olympic Gold Medalist and former Captain Indian Hockey team Badnore is on the path of recovery.

The Governor assured the family of extending the best possible treatment to Badnore and wished him a speedy recovery and good health.

Badnore said that he has a special regard for the nonagenarian hockey players who have won many laurels for the nation and often been invited as a special guest during the functions at Raj Bhawan.

