Mayawati shares stage with Mulayam, berates Modi

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers and on Friday shared a stage for the first time in 25 years where the praised the founder and dubbed as "a fake backward".

Addressing a public meeting in Mainpuri, Mulayam Singh Yadav's bastion, after a 48-hour curb on her by the ended on Thursday, thundered: "Mulayam Singh is not a fake backward like Modi.

"He (Mulayam) is a real backward as he was born in a backward community while Modi is a fake backward and everyone knows that during his tenure in he made his forward community backward," she said.

Burying a quarter century of political animosity, appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of from Mainpuri with a record margin and accused the BJP of diverting the attention of the people from real issues.

"Now their (BJP) theatrics and rhetoric will no more work. Their new theatrics of chowkidari will also fail in this election."

Targeting the too, Mayawati called its NYAY scheme "a drama".

" remained in power at the Centre for over 60 years but they did not work and they were thrown out. And now to get votes of the poor they are promising money to them. This will also not get them votes."

Mayawati referred to the episode at a guest house in that brought cracks in the BSP-SP alliance.

"Despite the episode, we are fighting the 2019 elections in an alliance... At times looking at the country's future one has to take difficult decisions in larger interest."

earlier welcomed Mayawati and thanked her for supporting the

"Today Mayawatiji has come and we welcome her. Always respected Mayawatiji because even in bad times she has always stood by our side. And I am happy that she has come in my support."

--IANS

aks/mr/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)