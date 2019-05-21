Algeria: Army chief proposes independent body to oversee polls

Underlining that the ensuing will prevent from "falling into the of a constitutional void", the chief Lieutenant on Monday proposed the formation of an "independent body" to organise and oversee the election which is scheduled for July 4.

"Holding a could help [Algeria] avoid falling into the of a constitutional void, with its accompanying dangers and unwelcome consequences," Al Jazeera quoted Salah as saying.

"There is a need to accelerate the establishment of an independent body to organise and oversee the election. This would stop those who are trying to prolong the crisis, " he added.

Salah's statement comes days after thousands of protestors hit the streets in cities across the country to denounce the army's proposed plan.

They are demanding a postponement of the elections and a transitional authority to be set up to review the constitution and allow for free and fair elections to take place.

However, Salah has rejected their demands, calling them "unobjective and unreasonable".

The demonstrations, which are being held for the 12th week in a row, comes after 82-year-old stepped down last month following popular uprisings against the ailing leader.

Protesters, who are fasting from dawn to dusk during month, are also demanding the immediate departure of and Noureddine Badawi, who were all part of Bouteflika's regime.

On April 2, resigned as Algeria's weeks before his mandate was to end on April 28, after remaining in power for about 20 years.

This came after a press statement issued by Bouteflika's office had said that the will take steps to ensure "state institutions continue to function during the transition period", adding, his "resignation would occur before April 28, 2019".

The statement further noted that would "take important measures to ensure the continuity of the functioning of the state institutions during the period of transition."

has been witnessing protests since February against Bouteflika following his announcement that he was keen on contesting for a fifth term. However, he later gave in to the protesters' demands and abandoned his re-election bid, while delaying the presidential polls.Protests, however, did not subside over Bouteflika's continued hold of power, after which he tendered his resignation.

Bouteflika rarely made public appearances since suffering a in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)