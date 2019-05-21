UN threatens to suspend food aid to Yemen

on Monday warned that humanitarian aid to war-torn could be suspended if Houthi rebels controlling the region do not comply with the accord signed last year and stop diversion of supplies.

"Humanitarian workers in are being denied access to the hungry; aid convoys have been blocked, and local authorities have interfered with distribution. This has to stop," the Programme (WFP) said in a statement.

The UN, which is feeding more than 10 million people across Yemen, has also alleged that the "obstructive and uncooperative" leaders are hampering the independent selection of beneficiaries.

"If the beneficiary targeting and biometric exercise is not carried out as agreed, WFP will be left with no option but to suspend in the areas controlled by Ansarullah, the Houthis," David Beasley, the agency's executive director, wrote in a letter sent to the rebels.

The accord was signed by WFP with the warring parties in in December and January.

The WFP has also earlier expressed discontent over the Houthis' behaviour. It had collected evidence showing the group diverting shipments of food.

"This conduct amounts to the stealing of food from the mouths of hungry people," Beasley said last September.

has been engulfed in a civil war since 2015. Yemeni Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi's government, backed by Saudi-led coalition, is in violent conflict with Houthi forces loyal to former

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)