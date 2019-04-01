Algerian President Bouteflika set to resign before April 28

Ailing Algerian will step down from his post before his mandate ends on April 28, reported on Monday.

The will take steps to ensure "state institutions continue to function during the transition period", according to a statement issued by Bouteflika's office, adding, his "resignation would occur before April 28, 2019", Al-Jazeera reported.

There have been repeated calls for the 82-year-old to resign after almost 20 years in office.

This comes a day after reiterated his call for the application of a provision in the Algerian Constitution that could remove the on account of his failing health.

"We must adopt a solution that helps us out of this crisis. A solution that respects and adheres to the Constitution so that it's a suitable one for all sides," Al Jazeera quoted Salah as saying who is also the of

has been witnessing protests since February against the President following his announcement that he will be contesting for a fifth term.

Bouteflika later gave in to protesters demands and abandoned his re-election bid but also delayed the indefinitely and said that he will only step down after a new Constitution is passed.

Bouteflika has rarely made public appearances since suffering a in 2013.

Under Article 102 of the Algerian Constitution, the could ask Parliament to declare a President to be unfit to rule the country if he or she is unable to fully exercise his functions due to ill-health.

