Aligarh: 12 held for running illegal slaughterhouses seen eating bananas en route to jail

Aligarh Police has conducted a raid at an illegal slaughterhouse being run on the premises of a Hind Agro factory and arrested 12 people in connection with the matter.

A bizarre video of the accused being taken to jail has surfaced, wherein the 12 men, who were arrested by two constables on Saturday, were seen walking on the streets with handcuffs, eating bananas and throwing the peels on the road.

Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samaniya said, "Some slaughtered calves were found. 65 buffaloes were ready to be slaughtered. 65 two-wheelers, 14 four-wheelers and 1 truck have been seized. We got to know that they were given bananas and chana(chickpea)."

Meanwhile, Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash Kulhari said the Civil Lines Circle Officer has been asked to probe the matter.

"In a video, all accused were seen having bananas while being taken to jail by two constables. Civil Lines Circle Officer has been asked to investigate the matter," Kulhari said.

