Amazon adds new device to line-up, launches Echo Flex speaker in India

-
ALSO READ
Amazon, Xiaomi, Samsung fail security test: Ethical hackers breach devices
Now, Amazon lets you connect Fire TV devices with Echo devices for audio
Google launches its smart display 'Nest Hub' in India for Rs 9,999
Alibaba's smart speaker to feature in Audi, Renault, Honda cars in China
Google contractors listening, recording your bedroom talks via Assistant
-
Amazon added a new device to its Echo lineup today in India. Called Echo Flex, the plug-in device is a multi-functional smart speaker.
The Amazon Echo Flex plugs directly into a standard electrical outlet and comes with built-in Alexa voice support that lets you control other smart home devices, the official release notes.
The smart speaker also comes with a USB-A port that allows you to charge a phone or other devices. The Amazon Echo Flex is available for pre-order starting today and will ship next month. It is priced at INR 2,999.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU