Depp denies Amber's domestic violence charge

Superstar Johny Depp has filed legal documents supporting his claim that he never physically assaulted his former wife Heard.

Depp is in the midst of a defamation case which he slapped on a British publication for calling him a "wife-beater" in an article. The has claimed that he has an evidence which will prove that he never beat Heard, reports eonline.com.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's said: "We filed a partial list of evidence that we will use to disprove the fraudulent underlying allegations against Depp."

The said they have "dozens of video security tapes" as well as "eyewitness statements" which will prove the allegations wrong.

"We continue to take profound witness statements in this matter," Waldman added.

The lawsuit refers to an alleged fight between Heard and Depp that took place on May 21, 2016. Heard previously accused her then husband of throwing a cell phone at her, which struck her in the eye and cheek.

She also alleged that on April 21, 2016, he threw a "magnum size bottle of champagne at the wall and a wine glass on me and the floor-both which shattered".

--IANS

sim/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)