will hold a on June 5 to elect new MPs to the 179-member Parliament or the Folketing, the country's said on Tuesday.

Rasmussen's minority government, which has the outside support of far-right Danish People's Party, has passed several legislations on tightening asylum and immigration rules, according to

Rasmussen, who heads the Liberal Party, is in coalition with and the Conservatives and has been in power since 2015.

According to latest opinion polls, Rasmussen's centre-right coalition will cede power to the opposition left-wing bloc, headed by the Social Democrats.

While the ruling coalition would get 46 per cent of votes, the bloc led by Social Democrats would garner 54 per cent of votes, said.

Rasmussen's four-year term is slated to end on June 17 and has to hold a before his tenure finishes.

Rasmussen has also served as Denmark's from 2009 to 2011.

In the last few months, the anti-immigration stance of the has received a thumbs-up by several political parties, including the Social Democrats.

According to election observers, it is likely that if the Social Democrats win, it could forge an alliance with the far-right party if the two sides reach an understanding of anti-immigration issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)