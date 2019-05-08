'He's an innocent person', says Pamela Anderson after visiting Assange in London prison

Hollywood met at the Belmarsh high-security prison here on Tuesday. It was the first high-profile visit by a celebrity since the 47-year-old founder was booted out from last month.

"He does not deserve to be in a supermax prison. He has never committed a violent act, he's an innocent person," quoted Anderson as saying.

The 'Baywatch' actress, who is in a relationship with Assange, said that the latter has been "cut off from everybody," including his family and does not have any access to information.

"He's a good man, he's an incredible person, I love him and I can't imagine what he's been going through," Anderson said.

The 51-year-old has visited Assange several times where he took refuge in the for nearly seven years.

Anderson, was accompanied by Kristinn Hrafnsson, who said that Assange was forced to spend 23 hours a day in the jail. He added that Assange and Anderson were "quite emotional" when they met.

"It is for me shocking to see my friend, an intellectual, a publisher, a A man who has transformed the of journalism with his work is sitting in a high-security prison," Hrafnsson said.

"Someone said that you could judge the civilisation of a society by visiting its prisons and frankly I have to say from my heart that this visit did not reflect well on this society here," he added.

On May 1, Assange was jailed for 50 weeks for skipping bail in 2012 to avoid being extradited to where he faced rape and sexual assault allegations made by two women and took political asylum in the in

discontinued its investigation into sex crimes against Assange in 2017. However, after his arrest in last month, Swedish prosecutors said they were considering reopening the investigation.

Assange was wanted in for questioning over sexual assault and rape allegations, The whistleblower has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and said he sought refuge in the embassy over fears of being extradited on from Sweden to the US due to his work with

On April 11, Assange was kicked out of the Ecuadorian embassy after his political asylum was revoked, putting an end to his almost seven-year stint.

Assange had told a court that he will fight extradition to the US where he faces trial for conspiring to hack a website, one of the largest compromises of classified information in history.

has requested the extradition of the 47-year-old whistleblower.

