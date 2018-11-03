No one can stop from erecting statue of "Ram Lalla": KP Maurya

Deputy of Maurya on Saturday claimed that nobody can stop the from erecting a statue of Lord in He further added that the city belongs to Lord and nothing in the name of Babar will be built there.

Maurya's comments have come amidst some reports that is likely to announce a 151-metre tall statue of Lord on the banks of Sarayu in

Speaking to ANI the said, "Since the Ram Mandir matter is sub judice before the apex court, we cannot do anything there. But there is nobody who can stop us from erecting a in If at all someone tries to stop us then we will see. Ayodhya belongs to Shri Ram. Nobody can stop us from developing Ayodhya."

Substantiating his argument, Maurya said, "The will be constructed in Ayodhya. Right now we cannot tell the date, as the matter is before the court. But, what we can assure now is that nobody will be able to make anything in Ayodhya in the name of Babar."

Rajnath Singh, who is currently in Varanasi, told reporters, "It is natural that all of us will be happy if the is constructed."

On Friday, claimed that the state's has a plan for the Ayodhya issue and the same would be revealed around Diwali.

On October 29, the adjourned the Ayodhya title suit till next year to fix a date for the hearing.

The court was hearing the matter which challenged the 2010 ruling of the which divided the disputed land into three parts.

