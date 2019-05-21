Over 60 arrested in Bengal's Bhatpara, political blame-game on

West Bengal's ruling Congress and the (BJP) on Tuesday continued to blame each other over the violence in Assembly constituency - that voted in a bypoll last Sunday - while over 60 people have been arrested.

The by-polls were necessitated after Arjun Singh, who defected to the BJP from Congress, resigned as MLA to contest the Lok Sabha polls. His son is fighting the Assembly by-polls on a BJP ticket.

He faces former of the

"Police are beating up women and their role has called for immense protests. It is highly shameful. I want to deploy military here and assign a to oversee law and order and restore peace," Singh said.

On the other hand, Mitra alleged that BJP workers had torched the residences of Trinamool workers and councillors and the party has informed the about the situation.

"We want the rule of law to be in place immediately. If it is not established, people will take the matter in their hands," he said.

Earlier, and Trinamool North 24 had blamed Singh and the central forces for disruptions and obstruction of trains at

"Singh and his men are creating trouble. They are setting shops and houses on fire, disrupting trains and harassing the public. The paramilitary forces, deployed during the elections, are also supporting them. We have met the and sought their arrest within 24 hours," he said.

Police have made several arrests and deployed the (RAF) to control the situation. "Till morning 62 people were arrested. Raids are on and there have been more arrests. Some explosive material has also been recovered," a of commissionerate said.

He said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning assembly of more than four people in an area, have been imposed and police pickets posted. "We are announcing that people should not believe in rumours," the added.

