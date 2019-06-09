Tiger dies in Sariska after tranquilization

A died after being tranquillized and treated for a lesion here in Reserve on Saturday. denied any overdose of tranquillizer as the possible cause of death.

The collared identified as ST-16 showed no movement after which reached him and found him dead. said that ST-16 was tranquillized and treated for a lesion on his right elbow after which he was released in the forest.

ST-16 was a male Tiger brought from Ranthambore Park in Sawai Madhopur to in April. Sariska, which had lost all its tigers more than a decade ago, had been getting the tigers from Ranthambore.

However, the officials denied any "overdose" of the tranquillizer as the cause of death of the carnivore.

"We got to know in the afternoon that there is no movement in ST-16, a team went and found him lying dead. There was a sort of lesion on his right elbow and he was treated for the same after being tranquillized. Normal dose of tranquillizer was administered. He even walked 2-2.5 km after being tranquillized," said Sheduram Yadav, DFO, Tiger Reserve.

The cause of death is not been established.

