WB: After killing of workers, BJP delegation to visit Sandeshkhali

In the wake of the killing of four party workers, a BJP delegation on Sunday will fly to Sandeshkhali later in the day to take stock of the Shah on the matter.

Members of the delegation include - Mukul Roy, (General Secretary), (MP), (MP), (MP), (MP), (MLA).

The BJP has alleged that TMC workers were behind the killing. Reportedly, a member of the TMC has also died.

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the Basirhat city of North 24 district. Removal of party flags had triggered the fight.

BJP's alleged that has unleashed a "reign of terror" in

"TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders," said Roy.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and the TMC was witnessed during Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with both parties trading blame over the issue.

The polls have come to a close, but the two parties are still at loggerheads.

In an election that was marred by violence, BJP made deep inroads into the territory by winning 18 seats in Lok Sabha and restricting the TMC to only 22 seats against 34 it had won in 2014 polls.

