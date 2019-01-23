Amit Shah's chopper to finally land in Jhargram for rally

(BJP) Shah will now be able to address a public rally in as the government has given a green signal for his copter to land at the nearby helipad.

This approval by the Banerjee-led government has come after too many hiccups.

The decision from the state authorities came just hours after BJP alleged that the state is trying to obstruct Shah's rally.

Party's district observer had also claimed that BJP sought permission for helicopter landing. However, permission was not granted at the last minute.

"We had sought permission from DM for holding a rally and helicopter landing but till last night we had not got the permission. Today, we have got permission only for the rally," he had stated.

The government had earlier denied permission for the BJP president's chopper to land in district where he eventually held a rally on Tuesday.

In its defence, the district administration had stated that it was not possible to grant permission to land VVIP helicopters that week, owing to construction work.

While claimed that the site at which Shah was to land in was used by Mamata, the said she too had to change her landing location on the request of the

