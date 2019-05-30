Amit Shah to join Modi's Cabinet, several new faces to be inducted

BJP will make his debut in the government at the Centre when he will be inducted by in his second cabinet which includes existing ministers and several new faces.

The news of entering the Cabinet was broken by who tweeted that he met him and congratulated him on his becoming "strong member" of the government under Modi. The tweet ended all speculations about whether he would become part of the new government.

Shah, who made calls to various MPs inviting them to be part of the ministry, himself joined leaders like Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, DV Sadananda Gowda, Dharmendra Pradhan for tea at the prime minister's residence ahead of the swearing-in at 7 pm in

A surprise inclusion could be former S Jaishankar who has also reached 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the

Among the Cabinet ministers likely to be part of the government are and (LJSP) and Smriti Irani.

Current ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jitendra Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh, Giriraj Singh, VK Singh, Sripad Naik, and (Akali Dal) will also be part of the new government.

In the last government, Pradhan, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was of Petroleum and and Gowda was Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation while Badal was Minister of Food Processing. Gowda and Badal were elected in the recent elections.

Gadkari held the portfolio of Road Transport and Highways in Modi's first government and retained his Nagpur Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded elections.

Naqvi, also a member, was Minister of Minority Affairs whereas was for Heavy Industries and was for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the last

Among the ministers who have been sounded out again to be part of the government are Santosh Gangwar, Niranjan Jyoti,

Former Uttarakhand too confirmed that had called him and told him to be 'present' during the oath-taking ceremony.

Among the new faces are Anurag Thakur (Himachal Pradesh), Deboshree Chowdhury (West Bengal), (Bihar), and Suresh Angadi (Karnataka), (Rajasthan).

The registered a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls securing 303 out of 542 parliamentary seats. The NDA alliance got 352.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)