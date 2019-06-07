Jagan cabinet to have 5 deputy CMs, 25 ministers: YSCRP MLA

In a move aimed at wooing various communities, Chief Y S Jaganmohan has decided to have five Ministers in his cabinet.

This was disclosed on Friday by YSCRP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy, who said there will be 25 ministers in the state.

He said that all five deputy CMs and 50 per cent of the ministers will be from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Castes, minority and Kapu community

"25 MLAs will take the oath of office and secrecy tomorrow as ministers and five MLA will take as the The Chief has chosen all five Deputy CM from SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu community. And also 50 per cent of the minister has been chosen from these community," Ramakrishna said.

Hailing the chief minister's decision, MLA M M Shaik: "We are happy with his decision. He (Jaganmohan Reddy) will prove to be the best CM in ever."

The decision was taken during the party meeting convened by Jaganmohan Reddy, which was attended by all the 150 elected MLAs at office in Tadepalli, Amaravati.

In the Assembly election, Reddy's YSRCP got an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the took oath as the of since its bifurcation.

