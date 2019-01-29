Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery after months of pain

star has undergone hip and was it would bring an end to his

said in a post on on Tuesday that he underwent hip resurfacing surgery, reports news.

"Feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain," said in a comment under two photographs, one showing him lying on a hospital bed and another a hip "I now have a as you can see in the 2nd photo."

He had said at in earlier in the month that he intended to retire this year because his hip was preventing him from being able to perform to his full potential.

"I've been struggling for a long time, I've been in a lot of for what's been probably about 20 months now," told reporters as he floated his exit from professional

said he had done everything he could to get in shape, adding: "I'm not sure I'm able to play through the pain for another four or five months."

He had said he wanted to get through to in the summer and it was there where he would want to retire, but he was unsure he would be able to get that far.

The former World No 1 has won the British tournament twice, in 2013 and 2016.

Murray underwent another in January 2018 in and has been suffering from for months.

Following that procedure, he was off the court until the following June, making a comeback at Queen's in

Having gone under the knife again, 31-year-old Murray was now looking towards months of recovery time.

His operation came after of the United States, one of the best doubles players in history, recommended he try a implant as he had done in August last year.

Murray is the UK's most successful player ever, having claimed three Grand Slams, two Olympic golds and one silver, over 40 career titles and a No 1 ATP ranking.

