JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Business

Protest in Nepal over rape, murder of 13-yr-old
Business Standard

Anil Ambani resigns as Director, Reliance Naval and Engineering

ANI  |  Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] 

Anil D Ambani has resigned as the Director of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL), a company official said on Saturday.

As per an official statement from company secretary Paresh Rathod, Ambani resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that Shri Anil D Ambani has resigned as Director of the Company with effect from August 25, 2018, in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies," the statement read.

Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited operates the country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility and has obtained a license and contract to build warships. It has the largest engineering infrastructure in India and is one of the largest in the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 26 2018. 00:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements