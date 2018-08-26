Anil Ambani resigns as Director, Reliance Naval and Engineering

-
ALSO READ
Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Naval and Engineering
Anmol Ambani enters boards of Reliance Nippon Life AMC, Reliance Home Finance
Anil Ambani meets Andhra CM in Amaravati
Sebi disposes of case against Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani
Goa minister suffers stroke, admitted to Mumbai hospital
-
Anil D Ambani has resigned as the Director of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL), a company official said on Saturday.
As per an official statement from company secretary Paresh Rathod, Ambani resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies.
"Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that Shri Anil D Ambani has resigned as Director of the Company with effect from August 25, 2018, in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies," the statement read.
Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited operates the country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility and has obtained a license and contract to build warships. It has the largest engineering infrastructure in India and is one of the largest in the world.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU