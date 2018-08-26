Anil Ambani resigns as Director, Reliance Naval and Engineering

Anil D has resigned as the of Naval and (RNAVAL), a said on Saturday.

As per an official statement from Paresh Rathod, resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies.

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that Shri Anil D has resigned as of the Company with effect from August 25, 2018, in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies," the statement read.

Naval and Engineering Limited operates the country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility and has obtained a license and contract to build warships. It has the largest engineering infrastructure in and is one of the largest in the world.

