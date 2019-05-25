Arjun Kapoor starrer 'India's Most Wanted' witnesses a low start!

starrer 'India's Most Wanted' witnessed a low start on the first day as it only earned Rs 2.10 crore at the domestic box office on Friday.

Indian shared the collection on his handle and wrote, "Indias Most Wanted struggles... Records extremely low numbers on Day 1, although biz picked up towards evening... Needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to salvage the show... Fri Rs 2.10 cr. biz."

It seems that that the action thriller which is facing competition with starring biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', needs a miracle to boost up its business on the weekends.

The film is based on true events and is about five men who saved the lives of billions of people by hunting down a terrorist, which, the makers have named 'India's Osama'.

The film is being helmed and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, along with Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to hit the screens on May 24.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Panipat' with Kriti Sanon. He will also appear in ' Faraar' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

