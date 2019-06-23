Anupam Kher credits 'Barjatya Family' for his Bollywood career

It seems that the Barjatya family holds a special place in veteran Anupam Kher's life. As he completes 35 years in Bollywood, the is all praises for the family and his latest post is proof!

Anupam, who made his debut with 'Saaransh' in 1984 under the banner of Rajshri productions, lauded and thanked filmmaker for making his career.

He posted a series of pictures with the Barjatya's with a delightful caption.

"God made people and then he made The Barjatya Family. I admire how all of them are so wonderful, kind, considerate, cultured and giving. Thank you for not only giving me my career but also giving me Life Lessons in Goodness and Kindness. Missed Raj Babu's physical presence though."

He also mentioned about the four films he made with Sooraj in his post- Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Vivaah, Saaransh, and

The 64-year old made his debut in 'Saaransh' which released in 1984. Till date, the has dedicated 35 worthy years of his career with over 500 films to Bollywood.

After leaving a strong imprint in Bollywood, the actor is releasing his autobiography 'Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly', and shared the cover on on Saturday.

His line of projects does not end here. Kher will next be seen in 'One Day' slated to hit the screens on June 28. It follows the story of a retired who sets out to punish four men whom he acquitted by law during his term.

Besides Anupam, the film also stars Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Helmed by Ashok Nanda, the film is produced by and

