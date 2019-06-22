Anupam Kher gives sneak peak into his autobiography

While fans are awaiting the release of 'One Day,' veteran announced the release of his autobiography on Saturday.

Anupam, who started writing the autobiography at a tender age of 10 years, will share his life with the audience through the book.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 64-year old wrote, "I started writing my autobiography at the age of 10... Because I have lived my life so fully I developed an almost photographic memory of most events - re-calling at will reminiscences both big and small - encounters and events, visual and voices, sounds and smells. It is pure magic that my autobiography is now organically gaining a voice, shedding light on the people who have touched my life, holding a mirror to my existence - a pulsing chord that links the 10-year-old to the person I am today."

The cover of the repertoire features a close up of Dressed in black, the can be seen putting his both hands on his cheeks. Giving a sneak peek into the book, the following lines are written on the cover: "A fascinating life story peppered with incredible life lessons that are bound to resonate with every aspiring artiste and, most of all, the common man."

will next be seen in 'One Day' slated to hit the screens on June 28. Going by the film's poster, the story may revolve around a retired man who tries solving a crime to get justice.

Besides Anupam, the film also stars Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Helmed by Ashok Nanda, the film is produced by and

