Anupam Kher meets Jaitley, finds former FM healthy, happy

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Saturday met former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his residence here and inquired about his health.

Expressing happiness over his meeting, the actor tweeted: "Just met Arun Jaitley ji at his residence! It is always a pleasure and a learning experience to spend time with him. His vast knowledge on any subject is awe inspiring. Was glad to see him healthy and happy. Also got to eat the most delicious bread samosa."

Owing to his health issues, the 66-year-old politician opted out of the Cabinet and was not seen at the victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters after the party stormed to power with a massive victory by winning 303 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

