Late Luke Perry's daughter opens up about dealing with the loss

American actor Luke Perry's daughter Sophie opened up about life after the death of her father in an Instagram Q & A.

According to People, the 19-year-old who is currently doing volunteer work in Malawi, hosted a Q & A session with her nearly 98,000 Instagram followers on Friday.

Several fans of the teenager asked questions about her father, inquiring how she had been coping with the loss since he died suddenly after suffering a stroke in March.

One fan said it was Sophie's positive attitude that has helped her to tackle the loss.

Another wrote: "I lost my dad 7 months ago. I'm much older than you BUT I really look up to you."

To which Sophie responded, "I'm so sorry for your loss. That means a lot to me. I'm dealing with it all the best I can, but I know it's the hardest thing. I wish you all the strength in the world."

Another fan asked if the cast of 'Riverdale', in which her father starred recently as Fred Andrews, had been supportive.

"Everybody, cast and crew, has been so supportive and amazing. I love those guys," she answered. "I'm closer to some than others, but if I needed anything, I could go to any of them."

Another follower asked her how she was doing and added that she came across as "so brave and strong."

"I'm okay. Thanks for asking. How are you?" Sophie started her response. "I wouldn't call myself particularly brave or strong, I'm just doing the best I can. I have all the support in the world and the best family in my corner which makes it a lot easier to be 'brave.'"

Despite the ups and downs the teenager is experiencing in her life after the death of her father, she managed to joke a bit too.

Replying to a fan who asked her if he had watched Riverdale, she said, "No... what is that???"

She then clarified that she was kidding, but admitted that it's "a little bit hard" for her to watch the popular CW drama right now because of the presence of her father on screen.

Sophie in honour of her father, posted a picture on Instagram of herself with Luke and brother Jack who turned 22 on that same day.

"I know this is coming at u a day late but Malawian internet really didn't want to help me out so... it is Father's Day, and dad I miss and love you dearly," she wrote.

She added: "To the brother that blows all others out of the water. To the mentor who taught me to be brave. To the boy who I wrestled with on the trampoline. To the man who is everything I ever wanted to be. Happy birthday, you beautiful beaver boy. I wish I could be with you, now more than ever. But I'll be there soon enough, to watch you kick major ass and have all your dreams, all the dreams I had for you, come true. Watch out though, I've been practising my Canadian Destroyer..."

Jack also opened up about the great loss the family is going through at the moment.

"I think everybody's just doing the best they can and kind of taking it day by day," Jack told PEOPLE in May. "It was kind of wild because there was this private thing obviously for me and family, but, at the same time, the whole world was kind of involved."

Jack added, "I'm proud to know that my dad touched so many people in a really positive way and made them feel better.

