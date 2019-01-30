AP: 7-year-old sexually molested

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sexually molested in Tumurukota village of the district on Tuesday night.

N has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the victim.

A Haribabu told ANI, "One 27-year-old M Jayaraj has sexually molested a seven-year-old girl. The incident took place at Tumurukota village. The victim was at first taken to a government hospital in Gurajala and was later referred to government hospital."

The accused is in police custody and an FIR under sections 363, 376(2)(f) of IPC and section 6 of POCSO act, has been registered, informed the police.

Naidu also spoke to district and police and has ordered him to see that the culprit is severely punished.

