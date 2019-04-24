ApnaComplex enables a cost-effective way for apartment residents to insure their home contents while travelling

ApnaComplex, India's largest and fastest growing management and has made it convenient and cost-effective for its users to secure their home contents while travelling. users can now cover all their belongings, from furniture or electronic items to jewellery, right from their App in just 3 clicks.

"This is part of our goal to make the living experience of residents in an society more convenient, pleasant and risk-free. A typical house has more than Rs 5 Lakh worth of appliances, gadgets & amp; With approaching summer holidays, many families will go on vacation, leaving their home locked with valuable assets. With this cover, they can ensure peace of mind at a very low premium", said Amit Tyagi, Chief Officer,

The plan, powered by Insurance, has several advantages like covering as well along furniture and The policy can be bought only for the exact days when the user is travelling (for even one day), that too starting at Rs199 for a 2-lakh cover. In addition, GoDigit offers digital claim settlement process which makes the whole process hassle-free.

" residents live in a very safe environment, well-guarded by security and this should be factored in while calculating their profile", said Raja Sekhar Kommu, CEO, ApnaComplex.

"We believe that once this is factored in to calculate the real profile, the for apartment residents will come down significantly", he added.

