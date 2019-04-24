UltraTech Cement PAT at Rs 1,013 crore in Q4 FY 19

Aditya Birla-led on Wednesday reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,013 crore during the January to March quarter.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 446 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

However, they are not comparable with the previous period due to the merger of into the company, which has now been named as Nathdwara Cements.

The company's net sales stood at Rs 10,739 crore in Q4 of FY 19 crore compared to Rs 9,168 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

"Domestic sales volume jumped 16 per cent over Q4 FY 18. The clinker capacity and grinding facility at Manavar in have stabilised with clinker capacity operating at 100 per cent utilisation," it said in a statement.

However, variables cost were up 3 per cent due to higher fuel prices and the impact of rupee depreciation, the company said.

For the 2018-19 financial year, Cement's profit after tax stood at Rs 2,435 compared to Rs 2,222 crore in the previous year.

The net sales jumped to Rs 36,775 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 30,541 crore in the previous fiscal.

is in the process of selling its non-core assets acquired in and the It said the sale proceeds will be used to deleverage the balance sheet.

The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 11.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each.

