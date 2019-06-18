JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Govt compulsorily retires 15 senior CBIC officers

Facebook announces global cryptocurrency Libra, to launch in 2020
Business Standard

Apple iOS 13 beta alerts when you delete an app with active subscription

ANI  |  Others 

With smartphones becoming warehouses of apps, it can get challenging to keep a track of those apps, which are paid at the time of cleanup.

To prevent accidental deletion of such an app, Apple has added a warning in its iOS 13 beta 2 that tells you if an app you are deleting has an active subscription. The feature was spotted by MacStories editor Federico Viticci who shared a screenshot of the alert.

The prompt message asks you if you want to keep your subscription or manage it. It also shows helpful details such as the time of renewal for easy access.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 21:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU