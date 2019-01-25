Microsoft Office Suite finally arrives on Apple Mac app

Rejoice, Office lovers. Office Suite is finally available for Mac users through the official Apple Mac app.

Suite includes Office 365, which includes six apps in the bundle, including Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Outlook, along with OneNote and OneDrive.

Microsoft is offering a free one-month trial of Office 365 after which, you will be required to sign up for a paid subscription starting at USD 69.99 per year.

