Arinjeeta Dey wins silver medal in World Youth Cup

Arinjeeta Dey, a 10-year-old girl, has won a silver medal in the World Youth Cup. The tournament was organised by World Karate Federation affiliated to the International Olympic Association.

Arinjeeta won the medal in the under-12 age group category. She hails from Barasat in West Bengal. She has been a student of Hanshi Premjit Sen, who is the president of Premjit Sen Martial Art Academy in West Bengal.

A total of 35 countries participated in this competition. The tournament was held in Umag, Croatia from July 1 to July 5, 2019.

"She is a 3 times winner in national championship junior level category and she has shown tremendous calibre to perform there at such a young age. This is a very prestigious platform in the world level as you get to compete with different players coming from all over the world," Premjit Sen said.

