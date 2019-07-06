Tahir to retire from ODIs after South Africa-Australia clash

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir will be wearing the Proteas ODI jersey for the last time when the team steps on the field to play against Australia in their last match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

After the match against Australia, he will retire from the ODI cricket.

Tahir announced his retirement in a Twitter post on Friday and wrote, "Quite an emotional moment that I will be stepping on to the field one last time for an ODI for Cricket South Africa wholeheartedly thanking everyone who stood with me during my entire career and special thanks for Cricket South Africa to make my dream a reality. Will give it all I have tomorrow."

The 40-year-old made his ODI debut in the year 2011 World Cup against West Indies in Delhi and he went on to scalp four wickets.In his eight-year-long ODI career, the leg-spinner has featured in 106 ODIs for Proteas and has bagged 172 wickets. His career-best figures till now are of 7/45 against West Indies in 2016.

In the ongoing World Cup, Tahir has managed to take 10 wickets.

South Africa, on the other hand, are out of the tournament as they won only two games out of eight. They were the first team to be knocked out from the semi-final contention.

Proteas did not get a good start as they lost their first three matches and their game against the West Indies was washed out. South Africa could not recover from there and only managed to win against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

As of now, Tahir has not cleared anything about his participation in the other formats of cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)