Indian here on Thursday started the second batch of Super-30, an initiative to provide free coaching to youths.

"It is an Indian Army, and HPCL initiative, an initiative to provide them with the chance to hone their skills," Lt Gen KJS told ANI.

Students appearing for medical entrance exams like MBBS, AIIMS and NEET will get an opportunity to study in this educational centre.Under this initiative, the students will get coaching and guidance for a period of twelve months for entrance examinations of various Medical Colleges spread across

The inauguration is a part of the Army's sustained initiative to secure a better future for the Kashmiri youth.

Last year on March 17, the Indian under the aegis of signed a Memorandums of Understanding with corporate partner and training partner Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) for this purpose.

Similar to the previous year, NIEDO, this year too, carried out an exhaustive selection process across by conducting written examination for thousands of students. The students were shortlisted following screening tests and interviews. Finally, only 30 were selected.

