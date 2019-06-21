Kullu bus accident: Death toll rises to 44, CM to visit site tomorrow

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Death toll in Banjar area bus accident rose to 44, an official said.

According to police, a total of 44 passengers have lost their lives while over 30 suffered injuries in the accident.

Rescue operation to locate the bodies begun on Thursday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

"It seems that the bus was overloaded. Rescue operations will continue tomorrow as well. Chief Minister will be visiting tomorrow. A magisterial investigation into the incident has been ordered," Himachal Pradesh Transport Minister, Govind Singh Thakur, said while speaking to media persons here.

Soon after the incident was reported, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the bus accident.

"Deeply saddened by the bus accident in Kullu. Condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I hope the injured recover soon. The Himachal Pradesh Government is providing all possible assistance that is required," Prime Minister Modi had said on the official twitter handle of PMO India.

The administration has announced Rs 20,000 for the family of deceased and Rs 5,000 for the injured as immediate relief.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 05:52 IST

