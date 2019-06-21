Major fire breaks out in chairs manufacturing firm at Cherlapally, no casualties

A major fire broke out in a manufacturing company here in town on Thursday night.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred at 9 pm.

"We have received a complaint stating that a major fire broke out at 9 pm in chairs manufacturing company in area in the limits of station," officials said.

Soon after the incident was reported, three fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

So far no casualties have been reported.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)