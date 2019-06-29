'Article 15': Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens to good response

Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer crime drama 'Article 15', which hit cinema theatres on Friday seems to have opened on a good note at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in an estimated R 5.02 crores on the first day.

The film set the cash registers ringing and after going through a dull morning, it gathered momentum in the evening, making the business of Rs. 5.02 crores.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh announced the news on his Twitter handle.

Adarsh also gave a brief comparison of how the actor's films have fared historically well on the first day of release. 'Article 15' is the second highest opener of Ayushmann after 'Badhai Ho' which scored well at the box office and minted Rs 7.35 crores, according to estimates.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The trailer of the film, released some time back, narrated the hard-hitting tale of the honour killing and the feckless attitude of the police department in dealing with the matters.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, opened in theatres on June 28.

